James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday had a parallel state congresses to elect officers that would steer the ship of the party in the state for the next four years.

While the mainstream of the party which had the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as leader of the party, former governors Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Danie; the former deputy governor of the state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka had its congress at M.K.O. Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, as venue of the congress, the faction led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun had its congress at Ake palace ground, Abeokuta.

The faction loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun, that was conducted under the supervision of a -7 man State Congress committee led by Chief Wale Ohu, produced Chief Yemi Sanusi, as the State Chairman of the party.

Ohu while addressing the gathering informed that all aspirants for different elective positions of the party were duly screened on Friday.

He maintained that any congress held outside the MKO Abiola Stadium was nothing but “exercise in futility._

Ohu said the committee had the mandate of the National Working Committee of the party to monitor the exercise.

Other key officers elected into different positions were Aderibigbe Tella as Secretary; Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye as Publicity Secretary.

He submitted that 1,730 delegates participated in the congress which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

Ohu said the congress monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which included the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, was in line with Article 12.7 of the party’s constitution.

The Congress held by Amosun faction state congress had in attendance the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olalekan Adegbite; the Senators representing Ogun East and West in the National Assembly, Lekan Mustapha and Tolu Odebiyi; the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade, elected Chief Derin Adebiyi, as the State Chairman of the party, while Chief Jide Ojuko and Mr. Toyin Adesiyan were elected as State Deputy Chairman and State Secretary respectively.

The Congress was equally monitored by Mr. Gbenga Opaleye as the Chairman State Congress committee.

The election was conducted with voice votes.

Earlier, there was pandemonium at the Ake venue of the Congress as hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attacked loyalists of Amosun.

The venue was reported to have been locked but later reopened for the conduct of the exercise.

Many vehicles were destroyed by the thugs before the situation was brought under control by the Police and other security agencies on ground.

In his acceptance speech, the new State Chairman, Sanusi, urged all members of the party to close ranks in the interest of the party.

Abiodun in his address commended the party members for the peaceful conduct of the Congress.

He urged the 37 elected members to works for the progress of the party in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria