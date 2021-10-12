By Juliet Umeh

About 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, recently sat for and passed Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination.

The programme is powered by Information Technology Training Company, New Horizons, the school’s Information and Communication Technology, ICT, partner.

Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that these students have the skills needed to get the most out of any office even at a developmental stage.

Microsoft Office Specialist expert is a trained professional whose skills are used in a variety of business functions across many different industries.

A Microsoft Office Specialist uses skills to engage in a variety of tasks such as word processing, data entry, power-point presentation and spreadsheet preparation utilising the Microsoft office suite. The specialist is considered an integral part of many businesses as they skilfully use an office suite to perform essential daily duties like written correspondence through MS-word, email programs and analysing data sets.

Principal of the School, Mr. Philip Reynolds while speaking at the graduation ceremony, said the school has been living up to its billing as a top notch and front-line IT-driven college for many years and that the achievement by this group of students are glaring testaments to that fact.

Also, General Manager, Northern Region, New Horizons, Mr. Dave Abolagba congratulated the students, management and generality of the esteemed school for the impressive heights the school has attained in terms of global standard education and in compliance with 21st Century IT-driven stance.

He said the outstanding performances by these students, confirmed that Nigeria is blessed with sharp and focussed youths who in future, will emerge as Nigeria’s Industry Captains that will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates, Mack Zuckerberg, Google Boys, etc.

Abolagba said these sets of young entrepreneurs have been convincingly positioned with their skills to bail the country out of its total dependence on oil and become an IT-driven country like India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, etc that are dominating the world’s lucrative IT Market.