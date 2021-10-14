By Chris Ochayi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Thursday, commended the judiciary for their doggedness in defending the cause of democracy against those whose activities are inimical to national development and ethos.

National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, made the remarks while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which reaffirmed Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the APGA’s candidate for the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State.

Dr. Oye, in a statement entitled, “Thank you all” issued in Abuja which a copy was obtained by Vanguard, called on APGA members all over the country to continue to work together for the growth and development of the party.

According to him, “Today the Supreme Court of Nigeria reaffirmed the leadership of APGA under me by unanimously dismissing the twin suit filed by one Jude Okeke and his cohorts.

“We thank God for his mercifulness and compassion and for seeing us through the intense legal battles.

“By this victory, we have been called to greater service to our great party.

“The November 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election is drawing closer and this places an additional responsibility on us collectively and individually as members of the party.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court affirms Victor Oye as APGA Chairman

“We must guard our loins and take up the gauntlet for the task ahead by ensuring that nothing distracts us as we work for victory in the Anambra State Governorship election.

“We use this opportunity to call on all of us to reach out to our members all over the country about the need to continue to work together for the growth and development of our party.

“We need everybody on board as we work to reposition our party for 2021 and 2023.

“APGA remains the preferred destination for any genuine lover of democracy; and we will continue to open up the space for equal participation by all genuine members of the party.

“Rest assured that we will be magnanimous in victory, because we believe that leadership comes from God.

“We thank the judiciary for their doggedness in defending the cause of democracy and shutting out those whose activities are inimical to national development and ethos.”

Vanguard News Nigeria