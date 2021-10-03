The Founder, Sly Foundation, Sylvester Omobor (third left), with some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, during a recent visit aimed at donation to inmates, held recently.

As part of its commitment to philanthropy, a nongovernmental organisation, Sly Foundation, has visited the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, where it donated food items, toiletries, groceries, among other items.

In a recent humanitarian outreach held by the foundation, items donated to the correctional centre include a bag of garri, a bag of rice, six cartons of noodles, three packs of toothbrush, two rolls of toothpaste, three rolls of tissue paper, six mattresses and several clothes.

Speaking with our corespondent, the Founder of Sly Foundation, Sylvester Omobor, explained the motive behind the outreach.

In his words: “The major reason I embarked on this project is because there are so many people there who do not have anyone to support them in one way or the other. They have been forgotten by their family, friends and relations. I had to do this to keep their hope alive and make sure they are still happy even while serving their terms at the correctional centre. In all, love is what we stand for.

“My major reason for doing this is to restore hope to the inmates, many of whom have been in prison for so long and are gradually slipping into depression.”

Thanking the foundation for the donation, the correctional centre, in an appreciation letter signed by the officer in charge of the Custodial Centre, G. Owunor, said: “On behalf of the staff and inmates of Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, I sincerely wish to thank you for your noble minded contribution to ameliorate the plights of the inmates of the custodial centre.

“We sincerely pray that the Lord Almighty, in His infinite mercy, will continue to shower His blessings upon you.”

Recall that foundation has been in the news for its constant humanitarian gestures. In recent times, it has donated books and other educational materials to the people of his community in Delta State. It has also continued to donate food items to the less-privileged of the community.