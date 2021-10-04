By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Business centres in Umuahia , the Abia State capital, yesterday defied the Monday sit at home order and opened for business for the second time in two weeks.

Banks, markets, roadside kiosks, filling stations and other business centres opened their gates to customers. Vehicular movement also improved as many keke operators and private vehicles were seen on the road.

Bank road which hosts almost the banks in Umuahia, was a beehive of activities. Government offices were open as civil servants came to work.

Some business owners who spoke to Vanguard urged the state government to provide more security to enable people who are still afraid of attack to resume their businesses every Monday.

“I am happy that businesses have resumed in Umuahia. The sit at home caused us pains, but the city is now beaming with activities. Some people are yet to come out on Mondays. The Police should provide adequate security to encourage such people to come out. Many people fear attack by hoodlums but thank God that the situation is improving in Umuahia,” a rice dealer along Umuwaya road told Vanguard.

Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, had in a statement, asked residents of the state to go about their normal duties and assured that the Police has the capacity to secure lives and properties.

Vanguard News Nigeria