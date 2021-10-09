Namibian born singer, Taylor Jaye, is scheduled to perform at the Royal Regency, London holding Saturday, 9 October.
The crooner of ‘You don’t even know’ made this disclosure on her Instagram as he shared the e-flier of the event.
She will be performing alongside rapper and actor, Chin Chilla.
In the caption, Jaye wrote, “By the Grace of God We making history Jaye Walkers we taking the Namibian heat to LONDON for the GHANA MUSIC AWARDS. I will be performing live with the bro @chilla_mann and shutting it down”.
The talented singer has bagged awards as a singer, songwriter, producer and actress both in Namibia and SA, under her own label company Jaye’s World Entertainment (Pty) Ltd.