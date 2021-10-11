By Ikechukwu Odu

The member, representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Engr Simon Atigwe, on Sunday, cautioned his constituents against shedding innocent blood.

He spoke while addressing newsmen shortly after visiting the families of the security personnel who lost their lives following the attack on the Central Neighbourhood Watch office at Ogrute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State last week.

The lawmaker who condemned the attack which claimed the lives of the commander of the watch group, Chinedu Uramah, and his second in command, Hillary Eze, urged the affected families not to take laws into their hands, assuring them that investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

Engr. Atigwe, who also visited the deceased families with the Vice Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Ogbu, and other principal officers of the local government, also enjoined his constituents to eschew violence and resort to dialogue as way of settling their differences.

While condoling with Chigozie Uramah, the wife of the commander of the watch group, the lawmaker said “We condemn in totality, the gruesome murder of our security personnel by unknown gunmen. It is alien to the people of Igbo-Eze North, and Enugu State in general to shed innocent blood. This dastardly act is against God and humanity. Our son and brother, Chinedu Uramah, died in active service, protecting the lives and properties of our people.

“He has paid the supreme price and he died a hero. I am sure he would be with God now.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that the culprits are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law. Our people believe in resolving any problem through dialogue, not shedding of innocent blood. Nobody has claimed responsibility and we are not happy that it happened the way it happened.

“We also appeal to you not to take laws into your hands on ground of suspicion. We appeal to you to keep calm because government is on top of the situation. I am sure that the results of the ongoing investigations would start trickling in very soon. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a peace-loving governor, that is why he would always say that Enugu State is in the hands of God,” he explained.

The lawmaker also visited the St. Mary’s Hospital, Ogurute, in the council area where some of the injured victims are receiving treatment to assure them of government’s assistance.

At the residence of one the deceased, Hillary Eze, one of his four wives, Ndidi Eze, told our reporter that the husband left five children behind, pleading with the government to commence immediate investigation to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

She also pleaded with the government to assist the young family in meeting up with their financial needs.

Also, at the office of the Neighbourhood Watch group in the council area, where the incident happened, the acting commander, Michael Ugwuanyi, said his team were shocked by the incident but assured that they won’t be dismayed by the attack in ensuring that the people of the council area are protected from further security breaches.

He pleaded with the government to replace their equipment and security vehicles, including their office burnt during the attack.

He also pleaded with the state and local governments to help in burying their dead colleagues who lost their lives on duty.