By Bashir Bello – Kano

Not fewer than seven persons were confirmed dead following a motor accident that occured along Kibiya road in Rano Local Governnent Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the accident occured when a motorcycle rider overtook and the result was a collision between an open truck “canter” with registration number GGE 114 XF and a Golf 3 saloon with registration number DAL 534 XA.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the incident to newsmen in the State said eight other persons were rescued alive.

Yusif said, “we received a distress call from Malam Sa’adu in Lausu village along Kibiya road in Rano LGA of an accident that involved 15 persons. Seven were confirmed dead including the golf driver while the remaining eight were rescued alive.

“All victims were evacuated to Rano General hospital for medical treatment while the corpse were deposited in the morgue.

“The accident was caused by a motorcycle rider on Jinchinge carrying Two (2) persons who overtook a vehicle and caused the vehicles to collide.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on the road users to ride and drive with care in order to avoid road accident,” Yusif however said.