Sen Ashafa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganization of the management of Federal Housing Authority, FHA for effective service delivery.

Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Boade Akinola, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, stated that Senator Gbenga Ashafa, however, remained the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Authority.

The statement read in part: “The objective of the new structure of the Authority is to enhance the implementation of the maintenance of FHA Estates across the country which will generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the Federal Public Assets Maintenance Policy approved by the Federal Executive Council.”

In regards with approval of the new structure of the authority, the following Departments were created; Estates Services; Housing Finance and Accounts; Management Services; Project Implementation and Research and Innovation Development.

According to the Presidential approval, the Executive Director, Business Development, Abdulmumin Jibril will now move to the Research and Innovation Development Department, while the former Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Ekpenyong Maurice has been redeployed to the Management Services Department.

The newly appointed Executive Directors include: Babakobi Mohammed Hauwa, Estate Services; Adamu Kure, Housing Finance and Accounts; and Chinonso Sam-Omoke ,Project Implementation.

The statement concluded that, “the expansion of the Management of the authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and businesses, in line with Mr. President’s promise of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”