SEPLAT Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its gas facility at Oben in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, as part of its continuous community development programme.

This is in line with Seplat’s mandate to continue to do more for its host communities and ensure continuous value creation by Seplat to the people.

In his remarks, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, represented by Mr. Folorunsho Afolabi, Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, said: “The company has worked assiduously to put in place a reliable option for potentially uninterrupted 24-hours power supply to the hospital for the long-term.

‘’To ensure a more sustainable constant power supply, we continued with our plan to supply electricity to the hospital from our facility here in Oben.

“Seplat is, therefore, happy with this epoch-making commissioning ceremony. The project is designed to provide the Cottage hospital uninterrupted power supply directly from our Oben new Field Logistics Base and thus enable the hospital to provide adequate health care services to Oben Field communities of Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obozogbe N’Ugu and its environs.”

Seplat had earlier ensured re-connection of the hospital to the national grid, in addition to providing power generating sets to the hospital.

The company overhauled the generating sets at the hospital as back-up to power supply and provided diesel regularly to power the generating sets.

The Seplat CEO, who lauded the people of Oben for their cooperation and partnership over the years, said: “This represents another milestone with regards to our company’s unwavering commitment to adding positive value to the lives of inhabitants of our host communities.”

Brown harped on the company’s resolve to add value to the community, as it has commenced the renovation of the doctor’s quarters of Oben Cottage hospital, after also rehabilitating the hospital itself in the past.

The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, in her message, alluded to Seplat Energy’s drive for continuity and sustainability, noting that with the company’s corporate philosophy of adding value to the host communities where it operates, “we are determined as a responsive and responsible organization to contribute to the development of our host communities.

“We are optimistic that the supply of gas generated power from our new Oben Field Logistics Base through a direct dedicated power line to the hospital will create immeasurable values to our community members, even as we wish all excellent health always.”

Also in attendance were Seplat Joint Venture (JV) partners, NPDC, government dignitaries and His Royal Highness, Odoligie Frederick Ogiemwonyi, The Enogie of Oben; other community leaders and members. The Managing Director, Seplat West Ltd, Mr. Folorunso Afolabi and the Western Asset Base Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine were also among the Seplat team present.

In his remarks, Mr. Johnbull Omokaro, Secretary Oben Community, who spoke on behalf of Oben Field Communities of Oben, Ikobi, Iguelaba, Obozugbe-nugu communities, commended the NPDC/Seplat Energy JV for actualizing the project and restoring the people’s hope.

The Chairman/Managing Director, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOPADEC, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, who was represented by the commission’s Chief Accountant, Mrs. Obasuyi Amen, expressed deep appreciation to Seplat Energy for the project and for all the sustainable community development programmes in the host communities where the company operates.

