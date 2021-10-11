Gover Dapo Abiodun

….commends out-gone DSS Director for dedication, honesty, teamwork

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the new State Director of Department of State Security Likinyo Abimbola and her police counterpart; Lanre Bankole of his administration’s readiness to continue to do all it can to support them in its bid to continue to make the state the safest and best destination for businesses in the country.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance in Abeokuta, the State capital, while receiving the duo of Abimbola and Bankole in his office, also showered encomiums of the out-gone Director of the Department of State Services in the State, Mr. David Tuska.

The governor charged the new Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Security Services to ensure that they continue to maintain the inter-agency relationship among the various security agencies in the state.

He said, “I can assure that this administration will do all that is within our means and power to ensure that we provide you with what you require to carry out your responsibilities to the best of your ability.

“We hope and pray that the inter-agency cooperation that has existed between all our agency heads till date that has allowed us to achieve and record the successes that we have witnessed. It is our hope and desire that both of you will maintain this cooperation, I do not doubt that your antecedents speak for both of you, you both are very capable and experienced,” Abiodun said.

While showering encomiums on Tuska, Abiodun described him as a dependable member of the state’s security team who was very amiable and hardworking.

He commended Tuska for his honesty, dedication to service and ability to ensure inter-agency cooperation and collaboration while l in the state.

He said, he enjoyed working with the former state director, saying “I saw him as a very highly effective and humble person”.

“I enjoyed working with him. We all enjoyed working with him. I have found him as a very dependable person, he is a very humble man, very amiable, very unassuming, a complete gentleman but very firm. I have found Mr. Tuska to be very diligent, very hard-working, highly effective, honest and particularly a team player who strove and worked to ensure that there was inter-agency cooperation and collaboration.

“I found him to have discharged his duties with high sense of responsibility, integrity and honour, I have enjoyed working with him and we are going to miss him,” the governor stated.

In their respective remarks, the Commandant, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp; Ahmed Umar, the Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu and the Secretary to the State Government; Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, commended Tuska and described him as a stabilizer and an intelligent man who bridged the gap among security agencies in the state.

Responding, Tuska described Ogun as a unique state and applauded Governor Abiodun and his team for their level of cooperation which he said had made the job of his Department very easy.

Also, the new Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole and his counterpart in the Department of State Security; Likinyo Abimbola, both pledged to enhance security in the state as well contribute their quota to the development of the state.