By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, says no individual, including the suspended chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, can thwart the mission of the party to rescue Nigeria from bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike, who spoke in Port Harcourt in reaction to the Court of Appeal dismissal of Secondus’ application that sought to stop the PDP convention and restate him as the national chairman of the party, said that Secondus’ attempt to scuttle the PDP national convention makes him an enemy of the party.

He stated that the PDP mission to rescue Nigeria is a commitment that will not be compromised because of the mess the APC has made of Nigerian State, pointing out that it is clear that PDP would not allow any individual or group of individuals to derail its rescue mission as captured by the theme of the convention.

Wike said: “What Secondus is doing is to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians, the efforts of PDP from rescuing this country from the hand of the party that has failed the country. And it is not fair.

“This is a party that has given you everything and there’s nothing wrong in making sacrifice. Even if, assuming though not conceding, that anything was wrong, we expected that having achieved what you have achieved in your life from this party, there is nothing wrong in making sacrifice.

“If you make sacrifice for the party, you’re making sacrifice for Nigerians. If PDP is not there, which other party is ready to rescue Nigeria.”

Governor Wike clarified that the Court of Appeal did not only dismiss the application of Secondus, but it also ordered that the PDP National convention be conducted unrestrained.

“Our constitution provides that if a national chairman is removed, the deputy national chairman from that zone will immediately be the chairman or acting chairman as the case may be.

“And so, when Secondus was removed, he handed over to the acting national chairman now. So, the act has already been done, completed. So, what will the court say when someone is already acting and supervising that office,” he said.

