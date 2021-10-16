



Dr Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday in Ilorin charged the new executive committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara to work assiduously toward retaking power.

“You should begin to work in earnest to ensure overall victory for the party at the 2023 general elections,’’ he said at the end of the party’s congress which produced consensus winners.

“As soon as you leave this venue, work should begin. The peaceful conduct of this congress has confirmed to me that we are indeed ready to take back power in Kwara,’’ he said.

Former Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Babatunde, emerged as the party’s chairman, while Umaru Muhammed emerged as deputy chairman.

Tunde Ashaolu retained the position of Publicity Secretary at the end of the congress.

Other officers who emerged by consensus are Bisi Fakayode, Chairman, South Senatorial zone, Baba Jimoh, Chairman, North Senatorial zone and Haliru Dansoho, as Youth Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prominent leaders of the party had worked underground for the adoption of the consensus arrangement.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Babatunde said that he was not unaware of the task ahead, adding that he was prepared.

“We will start work from the grassroots and work our walk to the up.

“We will use the next local government elections to tell Kwara people that we are back,’’ he said.

Hon John Akwarashi, leader of the election committee from PDP national headquarters, Abuja, said it was gratifying to confirm that Kwara PDP chose the consensus option.

“It is clear that the choice of officers is the choice of the majority of party members,’’ he said.

The official who led INEC’s team to the congress, Malam Shehu Abdulkadir, said: “from what we have seen, it is clear that the choice of consensus is the overwhelming choice of the party members.’’

In attendance at the congress were former Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi and Abubakar Kanike, former House of Representatives member.