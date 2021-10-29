Sambo resurfaces, attends PDP stakeholders' meeting

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, Friday night, joined other eminent personalities to attend a stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the party’s convention slated for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.

The meeting, which held at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, was convened to find a last minute solution to three contentious offices where consensus arrangement is yet to be agreed on.

Vanguard reports that National Convention Organizing Committee chairman and governor of Adamawa state had earlier said the party was yet to reach a consensus for the Offices of Deputy National Chairman (South), National Auditor and National Youth Leader.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted for over two and a half hours, governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal expressed the readiness of the party to conduct a hitch-free convention.

He also added that about 85 percent success rate had been recorded in the consensus arrangement, adding that there is a chance all positions up for grab will be filled by new officers via a consensus model.

Roll call

The meeting was attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Also in attendance were former Senate Presidents— David Mark and Bukola Saraki.

One-time governor of Ebonyi state, Senator Sam Egwu; ex-Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi, and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, among others, were also at the meeting.

Vanguard News Nigeria