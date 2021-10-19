….as it celebrate 50 years anniversary

By Olayinka Latona

SADDLED with the burden of transforming African communities as God intends, a Christian-based development agency, Rural Development Counselors for Christian Churches in Africa, RURCON, had revealed plans to partner with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Lagos chapter, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, including some theological institutions in Lagos State.

The group revealed the plans while briefing journalists on 50th anniversary celebration of RURCON, its achievement and challenges held at the African Centre for Theological Studies, Ilupeju, Lagos.

One of the group’s board members, Dr. Eric Ighalo said RURCON is ready to establish its presence in Lagos through collaboration with churches in the state.

Dr Ighalo said that Lagos church has the influence and ability to make significant impact in the society, pointing out that: “The church has the capacity to give support and succour to those in need. The Lagos church, in particular, has the influence and power to make things happen.

“The problem of the church is more of its inability to harness resources for the common good and not necessarily that there are no resources to work with. The funds are there but the church needs to put a structure in place to harness the funds”, he said.

One of RURCON Board of Trustee member, Rev Mrs. Peace Goodey said the organisation hopes to cultivate a more robust relationship with Lagos churches.

She further revealed that the new year will be used to work with churches in Lagos and help them impact their communities.

She said: “Fifty years is a major milestone for an institution, as it is for an individual. Our celebration is not so much of festivity, but to pause and look back at what RURCON as a faith-based development Agency and Professional Development counselling Institution has done across Africa.

“It is also a moment to look ahead at what can still be achieved especially now in Nigeria and in partnership with Lagos Churches, theological institutions, the Lagos State government, and the press”, she added

RURCON’s celebration has already begun across its field offices in Jos and the UK. It will culminate in a major celebration in Lagos from October 22 to Sunday, October 24.Gala exhibitions, lunch, and thanksgiving services in selected churches.