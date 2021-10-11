By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Niger State Chapter, Sunday, refuted allegations on alleged diversion of funds.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, RIFAN, Niger State Chapter, Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf, where the association vehemently debunked the allegations.

According to Yusuf, in a statement published by an online platform and attributed to one Shariff M. M Alhassan, the leadership of the Niger State chapter of RIFAN was accused of diversion of fund meant to boost rice production.

He said: “The attention of our forum has been drawn to the unverifiable allegations against the coordinator of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Niger State chapter, in a publication purportedly written by one Shariff M. M Alhassan.

“RIFAN as a critical stakeholder in the affairs of the nation, we consider the allegation as a mere tale orchestrated to discredit us.

“It’s on record that Niger RIFAN remains the leading state in terms of rice production and the Ministry of Agriculture and other state and federal government intervention agencies food can attest to this fact.

“We challenge the Shariff M. M Alhassan to name the warehouse the rice he claimed were procured were stored by RIFAN Niger state or any actual corruption practice indulged by the association.

“We again restated our position that the report was meant to create rancor in our rank and misinform the public and good people of Niger State. Why did the reporter not make efforts to hear our own side to balance his sensational report which we believe was meant to pursue a sinister motive?”

However, he called on members and the public to discard the report as it was misleading, and unverifiable with intention to dent image of the association.

“We call on the public to disregard this purported tale as we remain focused and committed in boosting local rice production in Niger state.

“It’s noteworthy to state that the pragmatic leadership of Niger State RIFAN has earned it accolades in terms of numerous awards.

“We again use this opportunity to commend the entire membership of Niger State RIFAN for their several efforts to make Niger State RIFAN successful”, he added.