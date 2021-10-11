By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

JOINT Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions, JORAISU, has threatened to embark on indefinite strike from Tuesday, October 12, over the alleged insensitivity of the government to address their concerns.

The union has also accused the Federal Government of lacking the political will to fund research institutions, lamenting that efforts made at the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic to make government invest in research did not yield any positive result.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, JORAISU in a text read by the General Secretary of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, said that the condition of service in research institutions in the country was very poor.

The union said measures had been taken to get government harken to its demands but all to no avail, adding that the last 15 day ultimatum given to the government to address the contentious issues on September 27 expired on October 12 mid-night.

JORAISU said it was shocking to it that the Federal Government could remain unconcerned and be so insensitive to a situation where all the Research and Allied Institutions in Nigeria had threatened to completely ground the sector indefinitely by going on strike.

The text was signed by the NASU scribe, Comrade Adeyemi, who doubles as Chairman of JORAISU, the General Secretary of Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, ASURI, Dr. Theophilus Ndubuaku and the Acting General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI.

Among the contentions necessitating the the strike the union claimed was the alleged refusal of the government to implement the agreement it reached with the Reseach and Allied Institutions Sector.

The text read: “This Press Conference is called because of the refusal of the Federal Government to implement the agreement reached with JORAISU in December 2010, over which we have issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum to fully implement the 10-year agreement, falling which JORAISU leadership will have no option than to call out its members in about 67 Research and Allied institutions effective Wednesday, 13th October, 2021 for an indefinite strike action, and until the issues in dispute are resolved, the strike action wiiifnot be calied off.

“The National leadership of JORAISU has so far held thirty-three (33) meetings with’ the FedeIai Government and one with the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Colleges and Institutions between year 2010 and year 2018 to no avail since then. JORA!SU have issued 210 days’ ultimatum at 15 different times to Government on this matter.

“These were all geared towards getting the Federal Government to act positively on our demands which” are here under listed below:

“Non-Payment of 12 months CONRAISS arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase for which NTTR Kaduna, NVRI Vom, NCAM Ilorin, ASCON Topo, Badagry had been paid part leaving others;

“WIthdrawal of Circular on non-skipping of salary Grade Level 10 National Industrial Court of Nigeria judgement In favour of Trade Unions and others;

“Retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as is obtainable in the universities and others;

“Peculiar Allowances/Earned Allowances;

“Establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM);

“Adequate funding of research institutes; and Release of Scheme/Conditions of Service.”

It further said, “JORAISU leadership noted that this attitude of Government goes to confirm the fact that Government does not believe In the ideology that our country can attain technological development in a few years’ time and side by side is the fact that the attitude of this Government has further shown that our Government is paying lip service to research and technological development.

“The National leadership of JORAISU noted that the Federal Government confirmed during the stakeholders meeting called by the House Committee on Agriculture, Colleges and Institutions on December, 4th, 2017 as well as the meeting with the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and JORAISU leadership on 7th December, 2017 agreed that the demands of JORAISU are legitimate and lawful.

“That informed the Minister’s promise to speedily address the issues in dispute and present a Memo to the Federal Executive Council on the approval of about N9 billion naira required for the payment of the 12 months’ arrears on CONRAISS.

“Thus, we have observed that some of our Research Institutes have been paid’part of the 12 months’ arrears by IPPIS leaving the larger numbers not paid. So we demand that all Research Institutes be paid forthwith, for “’what is good for the goose is good for the gander”.

On the measures so far taken, the union explained, “Due to the continued pressure from our restive members on the matter to shut the Research Institutes, the leadership of the Unions wrote to seek audience with the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development vide our letters referenced Nos JORAISU/RI/282NOL.V/121 dated 7th June, 2021 and JORAISU/R/282NOL.V/137 dated 15th August, 2021 which the Ministry deliberately refused to respond to up till date. ‘

“In view of this foregoing embarrassment from, Government, the leadership of JORAISU met on 8th September, 2021 to consider the long standing agreement it had with Government and resolved to serve the Federal Government the first notice of a 15-day ultimatum effective 13th September, 2021 to fully implement the 10-year agreement, failing which JORAISU shall be constrained to call out its members on an IndefInite strike action midnight 27‘” September, 2021.

“The leadership noticed with dismay that up till’the expiration of this’ultimatum, Government did not deem it necessary to respond still to our correspondence on the dispute. That notwithstanding, JORAISU leadership being committed to continued dialogue on this matter held another meeting on 27th September, 2021 and agreed to extend the initial 15-day ultimatum by another 15 days from Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 which will expire midnight Tuesday, 12th October, 2021.

“Without doubt, it is evidently clear from the above that our continued efforts to promote industrial peace in the Research and Allied Institutions are not being appreciated by Government. However, if by the expiration of this additional 15-day ultimatum, Government fails to do the needful, the leadership of JORAISU would not be held liable for the strike action that will commence from the midnight of Tuesday, 12‘” October, 2021.”