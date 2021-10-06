By Lawani Mikairu

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has said it would have a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, on the new ground handling charges it recently approved for Nigerian Ground Handlers.

Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the Chairman of the committee who made the disclosure at a meeting with the representatives of the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN), Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Airline Operators Committee (AOC), International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and NCAA in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the meeting with the regulatory agency was necessary because of the importance of the new rates.

Nnaji said: ”The meeting with the Director-General of NCAA is important because we believe his inputs are necessary for us to make a decision.

“The issue at hand is very important for the growth of the Nigerian civil aviation industry.”

”Whatever we are going to come out with as a committee will be for the good of the industry.”

However, no new date had been fixed for the continuation of hearing on the matter, but the chairman said that the committee would reconvene soon.

The committee had last week adjourned meeting to yesterday to resume deliberation on the new safety threshold handling rates for ground handling companies in Nigeria.

The Committee had also advised that the new aircraft ground handling rate of $3900 be temporarily put on hold till after the next meeting with the stakeholders. AON and AOC had earlier petitioned the committee to intervene on the new rate.

The Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu who was said to be out of the country, did not attend the last meeting in person.

However, the committee later had a closed-door meeting with Capt. Musa Nuhu, on the controversial NG Eagle, which is being floated by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

