



The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has assured the Nigeria Navy of improved allocation for more infrastructure development to enable NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, move to its permanent site.

The Chairman House Committee on Navy, Mr Yusuf Gagdi, said this while speaking with newsmen after the facility tour of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka and NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi on Tuesday.

Gagdi said the committee was quite satisfied with the infrastructure development of the Eastern Naval Command, especially NNS Jubilee Ikot Abasi and FOB Ibaka all in Akwa Ibom.

He, however, expressed displeasure that NNS Jubilee should have been in its headquarters with such infrastructure development.

“To talk about the achievements of the Nigerian Navy under all the places we have visited, particularly the NNS Victory, NNS Jubilee, FOB Ibaka in the Eastern Naval Command to say they have performed, we are being fair to them. They are doing well.

“We have to make sure that, we that have the statutory mandate of allocating funds to the Nigerian Navy do the needful, by making sure that resources are allocated to some of these Forward Operating Bases, ” Gagdi said.

The committee chairman commended the Nigerian Navy, NNS Jubilee for its efforts in reducing maritime crimes within its area of responsibility.

“If you look at the level of arrest made in terms of arresting smugglers, in terms of reducing maritime crimes and looking at flashpoints, areas where their platforms are not able to cover and what are the alternative solutions provided to close those gaps, we give it to them.

“This committee is very happy with Eastern Naval Command and we will continue to do our best by making sure in terms of discharging our constitutional functions by allocating funds to them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee on navy led by the chairman toured facilities in FOB Ibaka, NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi and Navy Secondary School Ikot Ntuen all in Akwa Ibom. (NAN)