Remita, a leading Africa-focused payment brand, has set out a week-long programme to celebrate its support executives in the ongoing Customer Service Week.

The events lined up, which started on Monday 4th October 2021 and would climax on Friday 8th October, would feature various thrilling challenges, amazing prizes and unique fun-filled interaction with customers.

The Customer Service Week, which holds every first week in October, is an international celebration of people who serve and support customers on a daily basis. On the occasion of the week, Remita is giving customers special access to some behind-the-scene moments of its customer support team, also known as the Remita Dream Team.

Themed ‘The Power of Service’, Remita would celebrate its Dream Team with exciting events, which include a #DrawYourTeammate challenge, a special dancing competition to the popular #Breakfastchallenge, and lots more.

Customers can follow the week’s activities across all of Remita’s social media accounts where all content for the Week would be posted. To crown it all, Remita customers and the general public would be able to select the top three winners in each of the challenge categories.

Commenting on the initiative, Kemi Ogunleye, Head of the Remita Dream Team, said the Customer Service Week especially serves as an avenue to appreciate the relentless effort of Remita’s customer experience staff towards satisfying both individual and corporate customers.

“It is true that when your staff are happy and feel appreciated, they will perform better and become even more dedicated to adding value. It is on this premise that we ensure that we maintain an open-based family relationship at work and provide a system that provides our employees the right work environment in which they can thrive and be inspired to provide world-class service.

“While this year’s theme reiterates the importance of every member of staff, particularly the Customer Service Team that interfaces directly with our customers, we must restate our commitment to ensuring the consistent satisfaction of all members of the Dream Team. This, I know, is true for SystemSpecs’ staff in general as well,” she added.

SystemSpecs, providers of Remita, is a 29-year-old household name on Nigeria’s financial technology and human capital management technology scenes, relentlessly committed to the development and provision of innovative solutions and services that transform lives across the African continent.