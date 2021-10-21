PIC. 9. 2014 BATCH ‘A’ CORPS MEMBERS TAKING OATH DURING THE SWEARING-IN AT YAKUBU GAWON NYSC NATIONAL ORIENTATION CAMP IN DUTSE, JIGAWA, ON THURSDAY (13/3/14). 1564/13/3/2014/DAN/BJO/AIN/NAN

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged prospective and serving corps members to report any official of the scheme requesting financial compensation in exchange for redeployment.

Ibrahim made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, during the commencement of the nationwide registration for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course.

Ibrahim said that this is because all services rendered by the scheme for corps members are free.

The 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I registration for the orientation course will hold from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, and the Swearing-in of registered corps members will take place on Oct. 26.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, said that no NYSC staff, camp official or collaborating agency has the right to request financial compensation from corps members in exchange for any service.

“The public service rule will be instituted against the NYSC staff if he or she is found to have demanded financial compensation from corps members because that is misconduct.

“I want to state categorically that the NYSC does not require or request money to effect the posting, concessional deployment or relocation of corps members.

“Everything given to corps members from the NYSC from their orientation to the end of their service is free.

“No NYSC staff, camp official or collaborating agency has the right to ask a corps member to pay for anything.”

Ibrahim therefore urged the corps members to report any misconduct by NYSC personnel and other camp officials to the camp director, camp commandant or the state coordinator in the states they have been posted.

He said that corps members can also report to resident officers on camp as they have been deployed to the camps from the headquarters and are not a staff of the state where the orientation is taking place.

Ibrahim assured that the scheme has implemented all strategies to ensure a hit-free orientation course.

“Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) and NYSC staff are aware of the COVID-19 rules and safety protocols.

“In addition, every PCM and camp official will be tested at the camp gate and only those who test negative will gain access into the camp.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) officials are present in the 37 orientation camps nationwide.

“All camps have been fumigated and decontaminated in readiness to receive prospective corps members.

“There will be compulsory use of face masks, 2-meter social distancing, and other non-pharmaceutical interventions on safety protocols in all our camps,” he stated.

The director-general said that the hostel arrangements for PCMs have also been made in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ibrahim said that the scheme was maintaining a “staggered registration” for PCMs also in compliance with the safety protocols.

He explained that this form of registration requires PCMs to be registered in batches to avoid overcrowding at registration points.

“To ensure the safety of PCMs, our synergy with security agencies is still very effective.

“Effective liaison and discussion between me and the Department for State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army (NA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police are always maintained,” according to him.

He said that all married, pregnant or nursing PCMs yet to be deployed to their husbands’ places of domicile can proceed to the NYSC camps within their spouses’ states of residence to register for orientation.

Ibrahim said, however, that this category of PCMs must be physically present for registration and must provide all supporting documents, including evidence of marriage, husbands’ identity and evidence of husbands’ place of domicile.

“This is a new policy that the scheme has put in place to ensure that it meets the needs of corps members at all times.

“Normally, when a prospective corps member uploads necessary documents during the mobilisation process that prove they are married, they are automatically posted to where their husbands reside.

“The NYSC is always introducing new policies to ensure it remains sensitive to the needs of corps members that is why this policy has come in place.

“If you are a married woman, and there is evidence you are married, there is evidence of your husband’s state of domicile, the policy now is that you go to the camp in that state with your documents and you will be registered, ” he said.

Ibrahim criticised reports from different quarters implying that some married women take advantage of the process, saying that the scheme does not work with any verbal statement but with only government-approved documents.

According to him, NYSC only works with the documents that the Nigerian government recognises that this is what certifies you as a married woman.

“So prospective corps members must present documents that certify their status and this is verified by the scheme before the process takes place.

“NYSC only works with documents approved by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So if you are married, you only present documents recognised by the government; it is not a verbal discussion, it is official.”

Ibrahim assured of adequate security for corps members who will be posted as ad-hoc staff for the Anambra elections scheduled to take place in November 2021.