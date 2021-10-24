By Benjamin Njoku

Rising actor cum comedian, Uko Emmanuel a.k.a Redbutterflydude is definitely detecting his pace and following his own dream.

Since he made his acting debut, the Cell Biology and Genetics graduate of the University of Lagos, has not looked back in his quest to become a household name in the Nigerian entertainment circuit. The actor, who recently delved into creating comedy skits has featured in so many films, including “Oko Mummy”, “Demoosha” among others. He has also done some comedy skits with the likes of Mr. Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, The Cute Abiola, Nosa ‘Baba’ Rex among others.

Commenting on his steady rise in the industry, Redbutterflydude said “I’m an influencer who have worked with so many different brands to bring their products to limelight.”

He’s not just an Instagram comedian, but also an actor, scriptwriter, and content creator.

On the story behind his nickname, the jovial entertainer explained that “the red colour signifies importance and the butterfly in science is an insect that grows within differences stages, meaning that people should not be afraid to spread their wings and take a flight. I’m gonna allow my wings take me places I’ve never been. I’m gonna flutter and flutter as I navigate towards where the sweetest nectar lies.”

The sapiosexual who began creating comedy skits in 2019, and currently planning on taking on culinary lessons advises rising actors to be consistent in whatever they are doing, stressing that “ passion is like an investment.”

“They should be consistent with living. Many do not see it so, but passion is an investment. The more you keep doing what you love doing, the more you are investing in yourself, because you become better each day, and a day will surely come that your passion will speak for you. When you invest into what you love doing, over times it brings reward beyond your wildest imagination,” he stated.