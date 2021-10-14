Stock photo.

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), says it will leave no stone unturned in making housing accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.

REDAN said it planned to achieve this through its Rural Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774).

READ ALSO:Sanwo-Olu’s house gifts, life transforming – Winner presidential 2021 Teachers’ award

Dr Aliyu Wammako, President of REDAN, made the declaration at the 2021 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the association on Wednesday, in Kaduna.

Wammako said about 710 chief executives of estate development firms, who were members of the association, were in Kaduna to deliberate on matters of general interest, progress and growth of the association.

He said REDAN, under his leadership, came up with modest strategies to provide affordable and accessible houses to Nigerians in both urban and rural areas.

According to him, the scheme will provide job opportunities for the unemployed and skilled workers, through the development of at least 100 housing units in each of the 774 local government areas (LGAs) of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Wammakko further explained that the association had secured a financing window, from Family Home Funds Limited, Shelter Afrique and Federal Mortgage Bank, among others.

He said the association was also partnering manufacturers of housing products, and would source materials locally at a highly subsidised rate.

Wammako also stated that in other to bring sanity into real estate practice and development in Nigeria, the association had presented Real Estate Regulations and Development bill to the 9th Senate for possible passage into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Congress also approved the increase of the association Board of Trustees (BoT), from nine to 13, as stated in Article 3, of the REDAN constitution.

The real estate helmsman listed the board members to include; Mr Sam Ogiri of Delta Mega Trend Nigeria Limited (South South), Alhaji Husseini Abubakar of Valex Investment limited (North East), Dr Aliyu wammako of Jedo Investment limited (North West) and Dr Mohammed Sanusi of HQ Solutions Global Investment limited ( North West).