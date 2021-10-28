By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command, has said it collected a total of N165 billion in revenue within the first nine months of the year.

In addition, the Command processed export goods with a total tonnage of 118,460,38 metric tons, and Free on Board, FOB, value of N833 million.

This is despite the harsh operating atmosphere occasioned in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant social and economic impact; and its overall adverse effects on international trade.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu, Mohammad, the nine months figure represented a 20 percent increase over the N138 billion collected within same period of last year.

Mohammed attributed the rise in performance scorecard to strategies put in place by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Festus Okun, which enhanced the blockade of leakages; and improved the collection of identified shortfalls through demand notices, DNs.

The strategies according to the Command’s spokesman, also include promotion of trade facilitation designed to achieve seamless cargo clearance for compliant importers without compromising national security and interest.