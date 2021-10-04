Mbappe

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pacy forward, Kylian Mbappe has revealed details of the drama that surrounded his failed attempt to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the last transfer window.

Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid but that did not happen as club and player failed to reach an agreement that would have seen him end his four years stay at the club.

Mbappe in an interview said he asked PSG to accept an offer that was good enough to get a replacement for him – an action the club were not keen on taking.

“I asked to go and, from that moment, I didn’t want to renew,” Mbappe said in the interview published on Marca.

“I wanted the club to accept a transfer for me so that they could receive some money and look for a quality replacement.

“I told them early enough for the club to be able to react. My hope was that we could both benefit and find a good deal.

“I didn’t like the belief that things would be done in the final week of August. I had told the club at the end of July that I wanted to go.

“My position was clear. I said I wanted to go and I said it quite early.

“But, I respect those at the club and also told them ‘If you don’t want me to go then I will stay’.”

“I have always been happy at the club in my four years here and I still am, even though I wasn’t able to depart this past summer,” he said debunking reports that he turned down over six offers to extend his contract at the Paris side.

