.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University on Friday embarked on demonstration over death of one of their colleague, Adesina Aisat.

It was gathered that Aisat, 24, a Student of Department of Foreign Languages was said to be sick and was not promptly attended to at 5he school’s health centre.

A statement issued by the elected, but yet to be inaugurated Student Union Government,signed by the Public Relations Officer, Ogunperi Olalekan, the school’s health centre has shown similar negligence in the past leading to the death of student.

The statement co-signed by the Union’s President and General Secretary, Olayiwola Festus and Odewale Samuel and pasted on it social media page, stated that she was not promptly attended to at the centre, hence, her death.

“Following the death of one of the members of the Union, Adesina Aisat, a part 4 student at the department of Foreign Languages, the union hereby call all students to be take part in a protest against inadequacy of the healthcentre of the university.

“As disappointedly known amongst us all, the healthcentre as on too many occasions failed in its duty to adequately attend to health needs of students and in cases like that of Adesina Aisat, many students of lost their lives”, it reads.

However, the management has denied that Aisat died at the health centre, but at Seventh Day Hospital, where she was referred to after being attended to at the school clinic.

A statement by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju appealed to the student to remain calm and sympathises with the family of the deceased.

“The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, regrets to announce the death of one of our students, ADESINA, Omowumi Aisat, a 24 – year old, female student of the Department of Foreign Languages. The student reported to the Health Centre on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 with signs and symptoms of a severe infection. She was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out patient.

“Miss Adesina reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died.

“The management sympatises with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the University on this sad loss, and pray for the repose of her soul.

“The management will like to appeal to all students of the students of the University to remain calm and kindly refrain from any act that can jeopardise the peace on campus and truncate the on – going Rain Semester examinations”, reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the students blocked the Ife-Ibadan express road, thereby creating gridlock on the highway during the protest.

Vanguard News Nigeria