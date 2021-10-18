By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Stakeholders in Kogi West Senatorial district has said that their agitation to occupy Lugard House in 2023 should not be seen as a declararion of war on the other two zones but a legitimate demands.

The stakeholders made this known in a communique issued after a One day Summit of Kogi West Initiative (KWI) held in Lokoja.

The communique which was signed by the former Secretary to the State government, Mallam Musa Ibrahim focusing on a central discussion on how to seek support to produce the next Governor of the State in 2023 read apart.

“The summit brought together people from all works of life from the Senatorial District to start the agitation for the Governorship Seat of the State come 2023.

“The demand and appeal by Kogi West to be supported to produce the next Governor is not to declare hostilities against their brothers of the East and the Central, but to assure them that people of the West are ready to engage them and to ask for their support to rightfully claim the seat of the Governor In Kogi State in 2023.

“The Summit took notice of the political development in the State as regard the Governorship seat, maintained that the agitation by the district is hinged on the fact that the Governorship seat has moved from the East and to the Central, as such it is only fair and just that come 2023, the West be allowed and supported to produce the next Governor of Kogi State.

“Summit particularly observed that the East has held on to power for nineteen years, the Central would by 2023 have held on to power for eight years, thus making it necessary that the West be supported to produce the Governorship in 2023.

“The summit passionately appealed on the need for people of the senatorial district to speak with a united voice and common sense of purpose in their demand for her share of the collective patrimony called Kogi State.

“Summit particularly observed without mincing words that Kogi West has played the Engine room and pacesetters role in the development of Kogi State since its creation.

“The senatorial district would continue to sensitize and peacefully engage their brothers and sisters from Kogi East and Central Senatorial District to Support the West in becoming Governor in 2023.”