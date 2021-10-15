Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Ikorodu Zone, Lagos State has said that the egg production in the country is at low ebb, noting that farmers cannot meet the people’s demand, thereby prompting low consumption of egg produce in the country.

The group made the disclosure during the annual ‘World Egg Day’ celebration marked at their secretariat at Itamaja, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Chairman, PAN, Ikorodu Zone, Suleiman Taofik in his address at the event said that the situation in the country today that has affected the price of all commodities, egg inclusive has also affected the consumption of egg generally, but remarked that egg must be consumed to maintain good health.

“Poultry farming sector of the agricultural produce is not an isolation to the global economic watch. Nigeria economy today is not where it should be. That has also affected the production of egg today.

“Secondly, the raw materials such as feeds and other things used to produce the eggs are now expensive. Insecurity in the country had drastically reduced the activities of farmers who grow the maize for feed. Farmers don’t go to farm any more because of fear of bandits, kidnappers and rapists. This has affected us seriously and that’s why we produce little and sell at high price now.

“We believe that government can help us in this situation, especially the issue of the security challenges.This day, most poultry farmers are discouraged, while those in the business are still managing to hang on, probably, because they have other means of income.

This is not encouraging, and I want government also, to allow importation of feeds at a subsidized rate so that the production of egg will be enough to meet people’s demand. Also, price of egg will come down if production increases.” Toafik said.

Taofik advised people to engage in the habit of eating one egg per day, while noting that the benefits therein, cannot be overemphasized. He said that egg boosts the human immune system and other protein contents that helps to develop the body.

“When you take one egg a day, you have taken a protein content of a balanced diet. It is affordable,” remarked Taofik.

World egg day, first celebrated in Vienna, Austria, about 25 years ago has become a famous annual event because of the importance and nutritional benefits of egg. This year’s theme is “Egg for All.”

Activities that featured at the show, include health talk – about the benefits of eating an egg a day, jingles that create awareness on doubts about the phobia some people have over egg consumption, slide show that showcased different ways to prepare and consume egg, among other things.

The pupils were engaged on a health lecture and quiz exercise, and at the end, prizes; crates of egg were given to each of the participants as a reward and ways to encourage eating one egg per day for healthy living.