By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force headquarters on Thursday paraded 34 Criminal suspects comprising 32 males and two Females over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable Homicide, car theft and possession of illegal weapons.

Among the Criminals were an eleven-man kidnapping gang in Army Camouflage uniform who confessed they were intọ the Job of kidnapping and had operated in Kachia, Soba and other areas in Kaduna state.

A member of the gang, 37-year-old Musa Ibrahim said their kidnapping Operations have taken them to North West, North East and other parts of the country.

Two ladies who are members of the gang, Aishatu Ibrahim and Hafisat confessed they were weapons couriers for the gang hiding the Weapons underneath their hijab and body to beat security checks to various locations for the gang.

Also paraded was one notorious Kidnapper who disguises as a transport operator but is actually working with various kidnapping Gangs.

He confessed that he goes to motor parks, pays the dues, carries passengers but on getting to an agreed spot, will slow down for the Kidnappers to come out with their weapons and abduct all the passengers for ransom.

The suspect, Bashiru Sule also said something, he goes to the motor parks without a vehicle, board’s a bus as a passenger, and communicates with a kidnapping gang on Movement of the vehicle. On getting to a lonely and dangerous spot, the gang will strike and abduct all the passengers but he will pretend to escape

He said on three kidnapping operations that he took part in, he was given #70,000 in one after #400,000 was collected. He got #40,000 in another while he was given #35,000 in one kidnapping operation.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba who conducted the parade of the suspects arrested by the Special Tactical Squad STS, also paraded a 9 man gang of International Car Thieves engaged in Transnational criminality.

“They steal cars in Nigeria, transport them to Niger, Cameroon, and Chad for sale. Sometimes, the cars are repackaged, brought back into Nigeria, and re-sold in a form of round-tripping”, CP Mba said.

While noting that 15 of the stolen cars, mostly Toyota products have been recovered and that the cars were from Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and adjourning states, the Force PRO said the criminal gang was caught with two-car jammers that are used to block security agencies from tracking the stolen vehicles.

“The jammers make the job of law enforcement and investigation difficult, makes it impossible to trace stolen cars. You cannot connect to wireless, WiFi and other communication outlets for purpose of investigation. But no matter how ingenious and brilliant their criminal methods are, the Police will still get the criminals”, Mba added

