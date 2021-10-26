By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Police Command has invited candidates who applied and attended the physical exercise in the 2020 recruitment scheme to the Computer-Based Test, CBT, scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, candidates are expected to visit the recruitment portal and print the CBT examination slip if qualified for the next stage of the exercise on or before Thursday, October 28.

Oyeyemi noted that the CBT test is the concluding part of the nationwide 10,000 Police recruitment for constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the CBT will hold on Friday and Saturday, at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, from 8am daily.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has warned candidates against falling victim of job scammers as the recruitment exercise is free.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially Ogun State indigenes who took part in the 2020 recruitment exercise, that the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the exercise nationwide with Computer based test for shortlisted candidates.

“The CBT is scheduled to hold on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 of October at Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), starting from 8:00am daily.

“In view of this, all candidates who applied and attended the physical exercise last year 2020 are advised to visit the recruitment portal on www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and print the CBT examination slip, if qualified for the next stage of the exercise, on or before October 28.

“Candidates are enjoined to call 08123822910 for any enquiry regarding this exercise.”

