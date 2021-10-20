Police disperse #ENDSARS protesters in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

The roving police patrol on the streets of Ilorin Wednesday morning dispersed well over twenty ENDSARS protesters who gathered in front of MAMTESS Supermarket at Taiwo Isale, Ilorin.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the protesters had agreed to gather opposite the Supermarket with the intention of going to the Post Office, Challenge areas, and then Government House to meet Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

One of the organisers, simply identified as Comrade Jamiu confirmed to Vanguard that they had hardly taken off from Taiwo Isale, when the fully armed anti-riot police officers disperse them.

“The police dispersed us when we were about taking off, at Taiwo Isale “he told Vanguard.

He, however, said they were plotting to regroup at another place, he didn’t disclose, to resume the protest.

Since Tuesday evening, fully armed police officers have been despatched to keep Eagle eyes on the #EndSARS protesters and disperse wherever they gathered.

By Wednesday morning till the time of filing this report, fully armed police officers were seen at the Post office, Challenge and Unity areas where protests usually take place.

