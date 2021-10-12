By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the abduction of students by bandits on Monday night, at the St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a seminary belonging to the Catholic Church in Southern Kaduna.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the abduction on Tuesday.

He said operatives of the Police Tactical Team in Jema’a have visited the school to confirm the number of missing students and to address the situation.

The seminary is situated at Fayit community, Kagoma Chiefdom in the Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources said an unspecified number of students were abducted during the attack.

A source said, “the bandits in their large number stormed the school premises with sophisticated weapons, surrounded the school and overpowered the students who had just finished their evening prayers.”

“One of the students, who narrowly escaped the bandits said the other students who left early and were already having their dinner at the dining hall on hearing the gunshots escaped in disarray to different directions and were able to save themselves from being kidnapped.”

“Some ran to the nearby river for their dear lives. The incident put the entire school into confusion as those that were lucky ran away from the gunmen, said the student.”

“In all, it is estimated that an unverifiable number of students were kidnapped.”

Vanguard News Nigeria