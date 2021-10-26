By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested four students of Community High School, Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government area of the state for conspiring together with other to unleash mayhem on their teachers on Monday.

The students, whose identities were yet to be unveiled as at press time, allegedly masterminded the attacks in which two teachers, Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji were brutalised when hoodlums invaded the school on Monday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the students to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the next step.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects arranged the brutalisation of the two teachers for having the effrontery to punish them for noise making while the teachers were teaching in another classes.

Oyeyemi said, “What happened was that the students imported hoodlums into the school premises to beat their teachers who punished them for making noise.

“The two teachers were in another classes teaching, while students in other class were shouting, making noise and disturbing the environment.

“The teachers however, punished the entire class which allegedly infuriated some of them and they decided to also punish the teachers.”

The PPRO however, assured that appropriate punishment will be meted out on the affected students as soon as investigation was concluded.

It would be recalled that some gun-wielding hoodlums, acting on the instruction of the students, had on Monday, invaded the Community High School, Ijoun.

They wreaked havoc and also succeeded in injuring the duo of Oyelekan and Olatunji.

Armed with dangerous weapons, including machetes and axes, the hoodlums stormed the school premises and descended on the teachers.

Meanwhile, all efforts at getting the state’s Commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu to comment on the matter proved abortive as he would not pick his phone calls put across to his line.

