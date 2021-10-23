



The Police in Bauchi has arrested 19 suspects for various offences in the past two months in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Friday in Bauchi.

Wakil said that the suspects were arrested for various offences at different times and locations across the state.

He listed the offences to include kidnapping, armed robbery, homicide, theft, conspiracy and homicide.

The Command, he said, recovered one AK-47 rifle, dangerous weapons, laptop, cell phones and a motorcycle from the suspects.

Wakil said the arrests were made through intelligence gathering as well as effective application of community policing strategy and technology driven methodologies.

He said the suspects were being profiled and they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

While reitrating the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Wakil urged the people to cooperate with the police by providing credible information on suspecious persons and movements in the their communities.