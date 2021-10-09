The Enugu State Government says no fewer than 27,000 residents have so far received COVID-19 vaccines in the ongoing second phase of the nationwide vaccination.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), disclosed this on Saturday when briefing newsmen on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Ugwu said that the COVID-19 vaccination, which is ongoing side-by-side and simultaneously with other routine and special vaccinations in the state, had so far been hitch-free.

He said that the residents were administered with Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Ugwu, more residents are already embracing getting their jabs after intensive mobilisation and sensitisation on the overwhelming benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to families and communities.

“We have administered a total of 27,000 residents in the ongoing second phase and the exercise has been hitch-free and without any adverse health effect recorded.

“After the first phase, we restrategised on our communication and mobilisation plans and it is paying off.

“Our committees at state, zonal, local, community and ward levels have shown serious commitment and they spear no social gathering in heralding the need for all to get protected at the same time,” he said.

The executive secretary also enjoined residents that have not received their COVID-19 vaccines quickly do so to avoid rush as well as get themselves, families, friends and communities protected against the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi flagged off COVID-19 second phase vaccination at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu, on Aug. 26.

The state has received 5,012 doses of Moderna vaccine and additional 13,416 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine. It is expecting an additional 60,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

A total of 1,200 health workers have been specially trained to vaccinate people in the second phase of the exercise.

Enugu State had already exhausted the 65,410 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines supplied by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in March, 2021 for the first phase of the vaccination.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria