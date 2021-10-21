Leading Corporate Organisations in Nigeria are scaling up interventions to accelerate progress on sustainable development in Lagos as the Lagos State Government embarked on the implementation of the programmes of the second edition of the SDGs Week.

The Lagos SDGs Week which is a shared commitment of partnership is geared towards driving collective action, mobilizing key stakeholders from all sectors to influence positive social change across the state.

In support of this year’s outreach, the multinational consumer goods corporation, Procter and Gamble has donated 6,000 units of toothpaste for primary school pupils in peri-urban and rural communities to improve health and wellbeing.

Post Assurance Brokers who donated over 45,000 study items to primary schools at the maiden edition of the programme has declared her commitment to provide boreholes in some public schools in the state to strengthen government’s effort on WASH-related challenges.

Speaking on the donation in a letter signed by the Procter & Gamble , Senior Manager, Global Government Relations & Public Policy, Mr. Ridwan Sorunke, the organisation reiterated the importance of sustained awareness on oral health and hygiene particularly amongst children and especially those in the disadvantaged communities across Lagos.

‘’Procter & Gamble is delighted to support the Lagos State Oral Health Programme (being part of the Lagos SDGs Week 2021 social assistance undertakings) through the donation of 6,000 packs of our Oral B Star-Wars children’s toothpaste. We understand that this donation will be used to promote awareness on oral health and hygiene especially in the rural and peri-urban communities of your state. This is a cause we wholeheartedly support, the statement read.

purposeful engagement has made us identify common interests, where it is necessary to jointly tackle sustainable development issues beyond the control of an individual. This is not just as another task but an opportunity to demonstrate our corporate citizenship with the vision to sustain healthy hygiene in the face of the present prevailing condition and make the future better’’, read the statement.

Instructively, it is worth stating that from the inaugural Lagos SDG Week last year where P&G made huge donations towards promoting immunisation and supporting nursing mothers, the organisation has remained consistent in its commitment to improving social development and health of the society.

This obviously represents the nature of partnership that is encouraged and replicated towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and in re-positioning company’s Corporate Social Responsibility for greater societal impact.

According a statement issued by the CEO, Post Assurance Brokers, Mr. Lekan Ajisafe, he described the initiative as one of the most impactful endeavours that is advancing considerable efforts towards the alleviation of social problems that are peculiar to the disadvantaged communities.

‘’As a reputable insurance company in Nigeria, at the heart of our culture is a united efforts to address different socio-economic issues. In identifying what is relevant and can make the greatest impact in education, we are committed to building boreholes in some schools in the state, to further empower the school community and increase learning opportunities’’, he declared.

He revealed that safe and adequate water supply and sanitation in schools are pre-requisites for the right to basic education for school children. The hygiene behaviours that children learn at school are made possible through a combination of hygiene education and suitable water, sanitation and hygiene-enabling facilities.

Ajisafe submitted that providing adequate levels of water supply, sanitation and hygiene in schools is of direct relevance to the Sustainable Development Goals of achieving universal primary education, promoting gender equality and reducing child mortality. It is also supportive of other goals, especially those on major diseases and infant mortality.

According to him, businesses cannot prosper in a world plagued with poverty, inequality and environmental stress. For our company, doing well and doing good simultaneously is of paramount importance. To do this, we are aligning ourselves with global development priorities.

While it is more critical than ever that both the government and corporate entities reaffirm their commitment to the global goals agenda, the Week has created immense opportunities for corporate sector’s participation to strengthen many endeavours in various communities of the State.

‘’These statistics are encouraging in the state and without undermining the importance of what has been successfully achieved, we must ponder on the issues where further interventions are required’’, Ajisafe revealed.

Commending the State government’s growing enthusiasm in SDGs, the CEO posited that the present administration has managed to establish relationship of trust between herself, private sector and non-governmental entities which has allowed SDGs to gain prominence among citizens.