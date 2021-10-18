By Vincent Ujumadu

FORMER governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi has denied reacting to the invitation to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as being circulated on different media platforms.

Obi was being quoted as requesting the EFCC to make its investigations public, among other remarks.

His media aide, Mr. Valentine Obienyem said that Obi was yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.

“However, Obi being a law abiding Nigerian will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times,” Obienyem said.

Vanguard News Nigeria