By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared the purported suspension of its national Vice Chairman ( South-South),Chief Dan Orbih by the Edo state chapter of the party, null and void.

The NWC in a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said though the issues raised by the state chapter have been noted, it however charged the chapter to be guided by “the provisions of the constitution of our great party, with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level stressing that the rules are clear and must be adhered to.”

The statement read: “The purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party, is statutorily beyond its powers, and to that effect a nullity.

“The NWC however assures that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all member in the chapter are protected.

“The NWC urges all members in Edo state to remain united and focused, especially at this time that Nigerians are looking up to our party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

