Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP stalwart in Lagos State has commended choice of former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as consensus candidate for national championship position, by northern caucus of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayu emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the main opposition party’s national elective convention scheduled for Oct. 31 in Abuja.

The former senate president emerged the consensus candidate after hours of continuous meetings by PDP stakeholders of Northern extraction in Abuja.

In his reaction, Pearse told NAN on Thursday in Lagos that Ayu’s experience made him an ideal man for the PDP top position.

“It is always welcome news when we see that senior party positions in the PDP are spread around the country.

“This is an exercise in democratic exigency, and Ayu’s vast experience and amiable personality make him the ideal man for the job.

“Ayu will head a formidable PDP team which will rescue Nigeria,” Pearse said.

According to him, it is proper to cede the national chairmanship to the North Central.

The national leadership of the PDP zoned its national chairmanship position to the north.