The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, has urged a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, to resign honourably.



Yesufu, who said this in a statement, said the former chairman should realise that party cohesion is not achieved in court but through dialogue.



The statement reads:”A situation where a man groomed by the party seeks to destroy same by way of litigation, unnecessary bickering and irresponsible conduct would further weaken a party that seeks to capture power at the centre.



” Except he wants to act as a fifth columnist planted to destroy the party that made him, Uche’s present posture is aimed at undermining party supremacy.

Secondus should realise that party cohesion is not achieved in the court but by dialogue.



“As a responsible party man, once he has lost an election as he did in 2019, he should have planned a dignified exit. Pursuing those that brought him to prominence instead of doing the obvious is the height of ingratitude.



“He wants his party mutilated for his selfish interest. This will fail.

Uche must return return to the committee of gentle men and bow out respectfully.



You cannot be bigger than your party. Never!



The role you are now playing is divisive and irresponsible. Those you have referred to as your adversaries are not contesting chairmanship.”