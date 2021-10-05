The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has adopted a consensus arrangement to produce its party executives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition party conducted its LGA congresses nationwide on Tuesday to produce new set of officials to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.

Mr Ebenezer Alabi, the Electoral Officer assigned to conduct the PDP Congress in Alimosho LG, said the party had always been preaching consensus.

“We have been preaching this for all to be on the same page in setting up structure of the party from wards level to the national level.

“What I witnessed here today, is that the leaders are in one accord; they have come together and resolved every issue among themselves and came out with a unity list which is acceptable to all leaders and we are happy for that.

ALSO READ: Presidency rotation between South, North, not geo-political zone – Adeyeye

“That is what we are adopting as the results for today’s Congress in Alimosho Local Government,” Alabi, a former Ondo State PDP Chairman, said.

On the implications of the consensus on the party, the electoral umpire said that it would bring back peace and cohesion into the party.

According to him, members of the party would see themselves as one and work as a team to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Divisions have never helped us in PDP and that is why I am glad that we have seen our problem, we have realised our mistakes and we are now taking steps to correct them.

“I am happy and it is good for our party,” he added.

Alabi, who noted that one could not still rule out possibility of some people still aggrieved, urged all the aggrieved to support the majority to move the party forward.

According to him, those who could not get party executive positions would get elective offices, hence the need for cooperation for PDP to wax stronger in the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria