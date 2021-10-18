By Ozioruva Aliu

ALL still seems not to be well with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of its national convention as a meeting held in Edo North senatorial district pledged its support to the Vice Chairman South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and all others who were purportedly suspended by a stakeholders meeting held penultimate week.

The leaders who met at the country of a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in Agenebode, Etsako East LGA, Edo State, also believed that the crisis in the party would have been averted if Orbih was part of the negotiations that brought Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party in 2019 ahead of his reelection.

A communique at the end of the meeting by the Assistant Secretary of the PDP in Edo North, Baba Idenobemhe noted that the meeting had in attendance Orbih, Dokpesi, State Working Committee members from the zone, all the local government areas and ward chairmen from the zone, as well as two leaders representing each ward.

He said the meeting agreed “That all hands must be on deck to work towards a successful national convention coming up in Abuja in a few weeks.

“That the purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, the State Secretary, Chief Hillary Otsu, the Senatorial Chairman, Segun Saiki and five Chairmen from the zone is illegal, unconstitutional and is condemned in its entirety.

“That the perpetrators of the illegal suspension will be identified and disciplinary measures shall be imposed on them.”

It also dismissed harmonization meetings currently going on in some of the LGAs and wards, describing them as illegal and “noted that if Chief Orbih was originally involved in the negotiations for Governor Obaseki’s adoption, the process would have been better managed and the current imbroglio would have been averted.”