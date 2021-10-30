By Henry Umoru & Dirisu Yakubu

This is the list of the consensus candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention taking place at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Before the convention, the 13 PDP governors made it clear they weren’t interested in a fierce political contest but in a consensus arrangement that would see them pick the 21-man national officers’ list to serve the party in the next four years.

1. Iyorchia Ayu- national chairman

2. Umar Iliya Damagum- deputy national chairman (North)

3. Taofeek Arapaja- deputy national chairman (South)

4. Samuel Anyanwu (national secretary)

5. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed (national treasurer)

6. Umar Bature (national organizing secretary)

7. Daniel Woyegikuro (national financial secretary)

8. Stella Effah-Attoe (national woman leader)

9. Mohammed Kadade suleiman (national youth leader)

10. Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade (national legal adviser)

11. Debo Ologunagba (national publicity secretary)

12. Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (national auditor)

13. Setonji Koshoede (deputy national secretary)

14 Ndubisi Eneh David (deputy national treasurer)

15. Ibrahim Abdullahi (deputy national publicity secretary)

16. Ighoyota Amori (deputy national organizing secretary)

17. Adamu Kamale (deputy national financial secretary)

18. Hajaja Yakubu Wanka (deputy national woman leader)

19. Timothy Osadolor (deputy national youth leader)

20. Okechukwu Osuoha (deputy national legal adviser)

Vanguard News Nigeria