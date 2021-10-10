The PDP has described Saturday’s local government elections in Plateau as appointments and rape of democracy.

Mr John Akans, Plateau PDP Publicity Secretary made the declaration in Jos on Sunday when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), who announced the results on Sunday, said that APC won all the 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship seats at the elections.

Akans, however, told NAN that what were done were not elections but clearly selections and appointment of APC members.

He said that the party’s next line of action would be made known on Monday.

PLASIEC had earlier barred the PDP from participating in the elections citing a judgment some members of the party secured against the leadership of PDP in the state.

The PDP challenged its exclusion at the elections at the High Court and the Appeal Court, but lost at both levels.

In his reaction, Mr Sati Bashir, APC’s State Secretary, said that it was not a smooth exercise for the party as the APC had challenges right from the commencement of the process.

He expressed happiness, however, that the process ended smoothly and his party was victorious.

“We are through with the elections and we are moving to the next level.

“The most important thing is that there hasn’t been any problem anywhere.

“There was no threat to peace in any part of the state and we are happy that all went well,’’ he said. (NAN)

