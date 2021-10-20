By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, engaged in verbal war over the third-anniversary administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

While the PDP scored the Fayemi administration low on all fronts, it said three years had gone without any meaningful programme that benefited the Ekiti people.

But APC, however, dismissed the accusation that Governor Fayemi’s third year was a colossal failure, describing the statement as coming from frustrated minds and disoriented opposition.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti State, Mr. Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement, described the third year anniversary as a celebration of shamelessness on the part of the government.

Adeyanju said: “Regretfully, the Vice President and his entourage landed in Akure, a 30 minutes drive from Ado Ekiti, and was picked by a chopper from the Akure local airport to Ado Ekiti, because of the terrible, deplorable and precarious condition of the Akure/Iju/Ikere road, and other roads leading to the state have all collapsed.

“During the PDP administration of Governor Ayo Fayose, the roads were constantly maintained with Ekiti State money which was never refunded by the APC federal government. When the Federal Government wanted to make a refund, the APC, as the opposition then, got a court judgement to stop the payment. The incumbent administration has not accounted for the whereabouts of the fund to date.

“Our people have never been this disappointed, by both the state and the federal and state government. The poverty level has reached an alarming stage. People now groan in pain, while the APC government has no clue on how to tackle the problem.

Your statement coming from frustrated opposition —APC

In its response, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe said: “How can anyone say paying of workers’ salaries for three years without owing doesn’t worth celebrating? Even if it is one naira, the civil servants can now plan their monies without the governor appearing on the radio every month explaining why he won’t be able to pay.

“Does the completion of the Civic Centre, which the former Governor Ayodele Fayose abandoned despite reaching 80 percent and tarring of so many roads don’t worth celebrating?

“Under the PDP government, primary and secondary schools’ students were paying levies, but does the abrogation of such obnoxious levies by Governor Fayemi not worth celebrating?

“The fact that the Gossy Water, which was suddenly resurrected, is worth celebrating.

“The Ire Burnt Brick, which they never thought would see the light of day, is now producing bricks.”

Does that not call for celebration?

“The fact that Governor Fayemi is now the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, making Ekiti a force to be reckoned with at the national level worth celebrating, in case the PDP doesn’t know.”

