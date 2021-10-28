.

By Luminous Jannamike, LAFIA

To build the capacity of journalists to become familiar with current media technologies, Pathfinder International has organised a three-day workshop for reporters drawn across Nigeria’s print and electronic media.

Pathfinder International’s Media and Communications Officer, Mr Bayo Ewuola, said the workshop was also organised to deepen their understanding of the tools necessary for practising digital journalism and strengthen their capacity to develop impactful family planning stories.

He said, “We hope to give participants the core skills needed to work in the online environment and customise content to their target audiences while expanding the scope of family planning advocacy beyond the mainstream media.”

The three-day engaging sessions were handled by Ewuola and a social media expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, Mr. Onche Inalegwu.

Participants were rigorously trained in the ethics of good reporting, identifying digital audiences, understanding social media advocacy, collaborating with social media tools as well as metrics and analytics of social media reporting.

Other areas included digital publishing, online news promotion, finding resource materials online, social norms in family planning, and photo/video editing and designs.

Ewuola urged the journalists to use their platforms to advance these issues to burst all the myths and misconceptions around family planning, and also “advocate for more budget and the timely release of budgeted fund for family planning as well as create visibility on the issue so that women, girls and men who need family planning services can have access to it.”

Also, Inalegwu, who observed that the world is now a global place as a result of information technology, advised journalists to utilise digital technology to create awareness and connect people to family planning services.

The session on ‘Issues in Contemporary Journalism’ jointly handled by the duo, afforded the attendees the opportunity to learn more about news, referencing, and plagiarism.