Pastor Mrs Mina Dugoabere Cole, wife of Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole is dead.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday by the deceased’s son, Tonye Patrick Cole on behalf of the family saying that she died in London, on Friday the 1st of October, 2021 after a protracted illness.

“It is with heavy hearts that we, the children of His Excellency Ambassador Chief Dr. Patrick Dele Cole OFR, on behalf of himself, the Young Jack family of Abonnema and Obiali Amachree family of Buguma sadly announce the passing of his beloved wife, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Pastor Mrs Mina Dugoabere Cole in London, on Friday the 1st of October, 2021 after a protracted illness.”

The statement further read that the late Pastor Mrs. Mina “was a devoted woman of God who lived a full and joyous life and whose memory lives on in our hearts forever.

“Plans for the burial will be announced in due course by the family. We extend our sincere appreciation to all concerned for their love, support and prayers at this difficult time.”

