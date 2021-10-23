The fallen PMS tanker in Surulere LGA, Lagos on Saturday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Danger has been temporarily, averted as rescue team is currently battling to prevent possible fire explosion from an oil tanker, laden with 45, litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, called petrol, that spilled it’s contents in the early hours on Saturday, at Alaka, inward National Stadium Bridge, Western Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

The incident, which happened at the wee hours, precisely, 4 am, Saturday, according to eyewitness, has led to gridlock along the axis as the fallen tanker blocked the ever busy major road.

Men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police, were seen on the road controlling traffic to keep it moving and prevent static situation.

In a prompt response, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with their Federal counterpart are currently salvaging the situation from a secondary incident.

The 45,000 litres tanker belonging to one of the major marketers in the oil and gas industry, was conveying PMS from a Lagos depot to an unknown destination when it involved in a lone accident resulting in the spillage of its contents.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, while giving the update on the incident said, the situation is under control as of press time, 7.30 am.

According to Adeseye, “The situation is under control as the LASTMA officials had diverted traffic from both the fast and service lane to the outward bound lane.

“There is no traces of injury or death as none of the driver or assistants are in sight while mopping up and evacuation continues.”

The fire service boss, therefore, appealed to motorists to corporate and exercise utmost caution within the axis given the volatility of the products involved.

