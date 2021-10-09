Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday in Osogbo described a report linking him to the purchase of a property in London as unfounded and untrue.

The publication alleged that Oyetola bought a mansion worth 11.95 million Euros in London from a company belonging to Kola Aluko, a Nigerian businessman, who is being tried for money laundering.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement that the governor resigned from the company, Aranda Overseas Corporation’’ that was allegedly used to buy the said property in 2011.

Oyetola’s resignation from the company, he added, was consequent upon his appointment as Chief of Staff to immediate past Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.

He stated also that Oyetola had no relationship whatsoever with Aluko, the alleged owner of the said property, let alone have any business transaction with him.

He noted that the governor did not break any law as he equally resigned his directorship of Global Investments Offshore Ltd. upon his appointment, in 2011.

He added that Gov. Oyetola thanked family, friends and associates, who had shown concern through phone calls, visits and text messages over the development, assuring them that there was nothing to worry about.

The statement read partly: “we have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS’ allegations.

“This is, therefore, to set the record straight.

“Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011, when he took up political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.

“Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor a shareholder of the said company.

“He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.

“As a matter of fact, Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business dealing or transaction with him.

“He also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Ltd. as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

“While we appreciate family members, friends, associates and well-wishers for their show of concern over the development, we assure them that there is nothing to worry about.

“Mr Oyetola has always shown that he is a man who knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.’’ (NAN)

