…Admonishes Mr Bello-Koko to maintain a dignified silence

A major group of professionals from the northern part of the country known as Alliance for Progressive Professionals has described the call for the sack of the Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, as misleading, mischievous and politically motivated.

This was contained in a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the group in Kaduna to review the security situation in Northern Nigeria and other emerging issues.

The group described the youth association known as Unified Nigeria Youth Forum as a faceless organization likely made up of political hirelings sponsored by disgruntled persons to undermine the country’s interest, especially Northern Nigeria.

The statement, signed by the Secretary-General of the group, Mallam Hamza Abdullahi, commended the efforts of investigative journalists and watchdog organizations that led to the leakage of the operations in global secrecy jurisdictions.

However, it cautioned the public to avoid hasty generalizations and desist from drawing imaginary conclusions from media trials that are often politically motivated. According to the group, “When significant leakage like this happens, there is often a global outrage which may lead to different interpretations.

From what we know, there is nothing wrong with investing in a tax haven because of low tax rates and according to international laws registering a trust or a shell company is not a crime on its own. What must be established is the source of funds and whether they can be linked to questionable or politically exposed persons.”

In the specific case of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, the group stated thus: “We have examined the allegations against the NPA boss, and it is clear that no case of criminality has been established against him yet. Like many business people, he invested in a low tax jurisdiction and did not break any law in the process.

The funds he invested were not proceeds of crime and cannot be linked to any illicit sources. He did not hide his identity from anyone ab-initio.

He could have used proxies, but he did not. He reportedly provided evidence of his investments to relevant authorities upon his appointment as contained in his asset declaration documents. The ongoing media persecution is unnecessary and unjustifiable.”

The group further stated: “We are aware that there are some desperate individuals who have been running from pillar to post paying journalists to cast aspersions on the person of Mr Koko to undermine him before the public prejudicially.

We urge them to sheath their swords and admonish him to maintain a dignified silence, concentrate on his job and allow the relevant investigative authorities to do their work and establish his innocence.”

The group observed that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is a crucial agency with great potentials and should not be disrupted or distracted at this time. Rather, allowing continuity is necessary as the smooth operation of such agencies hold the key to rebuilding the economy after the devastating impact of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The Alliance further urged young people across the country to be vigilant not to allow arrogant, tainted and discredited politicians to use them to advance their selfish purposes that may undermine national interest.

